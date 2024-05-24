Loading...
Detects steganography-hidden data in PNG and BMP image files
A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
Binwalk is a firmware analysis tool that enables reverse engineering and extraction of embedded file systems and archives from firmware images.
ZAT is a Python package that processes and analyzes Zeek network security data using machine learning libraries like Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
A powerful reverse engineering framework
Red Hand Analyzer is an online tool that provides automated behavioral analysis of PCAP files to detect malicious network activities and security vulnerabilities without decrypting traffic content.
A utility package that monitors hard drive health through SMART technology to detect and prevent disk failures before data loss occurs.
A reverse engineering tool that extracts and organizes Samsung ODIN3 protocol messages from USB packet captures into human-readable files.
OCyara performs OCR on images and PDF files to extract text content and scan it against Yara rules for malware detection.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
A collection of structured incident response playbook battle cards providing prescriptive guidance and countermeasures for cybersecurity incident response operations.
A forensic toolkit for analyzing Android and iOS devices to detect potential spyware infections and security compromises using indicators of compromise.
A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives.
A Windows context menu integration tool that scans files and folders for malware patterns, crypto signatures, and malicious documents using Yara rules and PEID signatures.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A network forensics toolkit that transforms network traffic data into graph-based representations for interactive analysis and visualization through a web interface.
A forensic analysis tool that extracts and parses logs, notifications, and system information from iOS/iPadOS devices and backups.
AI-powered investigative analytics platform for eDiscovery, data privacy & fraud
AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt
An open-source incident response case management tool that provides visualization, threat intelligence lookups, and security framework mapping in a unified workspace.
Malware analysis platform for detecting and analyzing threats via sandbox
Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response
Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection
Malware scanning tool for DFIR using 40+ engines from ReversingLabs
Forensic imaging tool for disk acquisition, iOS collection, and encryption
Digital forensics suite for processing, analyzing & reporting computer/mobile data