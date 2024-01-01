SmartDeblur 1.27 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SmartDeblur is a tool for restoring defocused and blurred images, written in C++ using Qt 4.8. It utilizes deconvolution techniques like Wiener, Tikhonov, and Total Variation prior, supporting defect types such as Out of Focus blur, Motion blur, and Gaussian blur. The tool uses the FFTW library for fast Fourier transformation implementation and is licensed under GPL v3. Developed by Vladimir Yuzhikov, it offers high-speed processing, real-time parameter changes, full-resolution processing, deep tuning of kernel parameters, and an easy-to-use interface.