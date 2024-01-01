Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0

ALTERNATIVES

ShadowCopy Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisfile-recoverybackup

libqcow 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpfile-patchingbinary-conversion

libregf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. Digital Forensics Free binary-securitywindowsfile-analysisregistry

OTE 0 ( 0 ) A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis Digital Forensics Free osintdata-analysisdata-extractionjsoncsv