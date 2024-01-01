Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0 is a powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines, allowing cybersecurity professionals to track and investigate security incidents efficiently. It provides detailed insights into the sequence of events, helping in identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.
A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.
A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.