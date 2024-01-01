ALTERNATIVES

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free binary-securityweb-app-securityfile-analysisfile-patchinggit

usbdeath 0 ( 0 ) usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal. Digital Forensics Free bashusbforensicscriptanti-forensic

libsmraw 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and manipulate RAW image files. Digital Forensics Free libraryimage-processing