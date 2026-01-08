CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx Logo

CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx

Investigation and analytics platform for digital forensics and intelligence

CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx Description

CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx is an investigation and analytics platform designed for digital forensics and intelligence operations. The product is part of CatchProbe's broader platform that includes multiple security products focused on threat intelligence, deception, and data protection. Cognitive Analytx appears to be positioned as an investigation tool that supports various use cases including incident analysis, threat intelligence, and digital intelligence operations. The platform is marketed toward industries such as law enforcement, military, national security, counter-terrorism, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors. The product integrates into CatchProbe's ecosystem which includes other platform products like DarkMap, SmartDeceptive, ThreatWay, LeakMap, Crime Ground, and ActiveLeakGuard. It is offered as part of several platform packages including Web Intelligence, Digital Crime Suite, Intelligence Orchestration and Automation, and Insider Threat Profiling. CatchProbe provides supporting services such as incident analysis, dedicated analyst support, managed intelligence operations, and premium support for customers using their platform products. The company also offers partnership programs for MSSPs and value-added resellers.

CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx is Investigation and analytics platform for digital forensics and intelligence developed by CatchProbe. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

