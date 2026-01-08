CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx
Investigation and analytics platform for digital forensics and intelligence
CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx
Investigation and analytics platform for digital forensics and intelligence
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx Description
CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx is an investigation and analytics platform designed for digital forensics and intelligence operations. The product is part of CatchProbe's broader platform that includes multiple security products focused on threat intelligence, deception, and data protection. Cognitive Analytx appears to be positioned as an investigation tool that supports various use cases including incident analysis, threat intelligence, and digital intelligence operations. The platform is marketed toward industries such as law enforcement, military, national security, counter-terrorism, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors. The product integrates into CatchProbe's ecosystem which includes other platform products like DarkMap, SmartDeceptive, ThreatWay, LeakMap, Crime Ground, and ActiveLeakGuard. It is offered as part of several platform packages including Web Intelligence, Digital Crime Suite, Intelligence Orchestration and Automation, and Insider Threat Profiling. CatchProbe provides supporting services such as incident analysis, dedicated analyst support, managed intelligence operations, and premium support for customers using their platform products. The company also offers partnership programs for MSSPs and value-added resellers.
CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx FAQ
Common questions about CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CatchProbe Cognitive Analytx is Investigation and analytics platform for digital forensics and intelligence developed by CatchProbe. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, DFIR, Digital Forensics.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership