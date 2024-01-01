A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
Procmon for Linux (Procmon) is a Linux reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from the Sysinternals suite of tools for Windows, providing a convenient and efficient way for Linux developers to trace the syscall activity on the system. Installation & Usage Requirements: OS - Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, cmake >= 3.14 (build-time only), libsqlite3-dev >= 3.22 (build-time only). To install Procmon, follow the distribution-specific steps provided in the install instructions. Building Procmon from source requires installing build dependencies and running specific commands. Procmon Packages can be built using cpack, and usage involves various options like monitoring process IDs and system calls.
