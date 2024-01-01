Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. It sets up a web server that acts as the server in the PCAP file, providing an interactive console for analysis of hosts, objects, and conversations. CapTipper aids security researchers in understanding network flow, researching exploits, versions, obfuscations, and shellcodes by allowing easy access to files and network data.
Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.
A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.