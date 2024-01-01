CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. It sets up a web server that acts as the server in the PCAP file, providing an interactive console for analysis of hosts, objects, and conversations. CapTipper aids security researchers in understanding network flow, researching exploits, versions, obfuscations, and shellcodes by allowing easy access to files and network data.