CapTipper Logo

CapTipper

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. It sets up a web server that acts as the server in the PCAP file, providing an interactive console for analysis of hosts, objects, and conversations. CapTipper aids security researchers in understanding network flow, researching exploits, versions, obfuscations, and shellcodes by allowing easy access to files and network data.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

ALTERNATIVES

libnids Logo

libnids

0 (0)

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux