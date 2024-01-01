Echotrail Insights

Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
EchoTrail is a search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information to help identify suspicious files. With EchoTrail, you can search for an executable file or hash and get information on its prevalence in Windows environments, including its rank, most common filepath, and security information. The platform also provides an advanced search feature, allowing users to refine their searches and get more detailed results.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.