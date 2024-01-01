Rifiuti2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Rifiuti2 is a tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file. It can extract file deletion time, original path, size of deleted files, and determine if the trashed files have been permanently removed. The tool is designed to be portable and runs on the command line environment, offering various options for detailed analysis.