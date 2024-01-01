IPED Digital Forensic Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

IPED is an open source software implemented in Java by digital forensic experts from the Brazilian Federal Police since 2012, offering command line data processing, multiplatform support, portable cases, an intuitive analysis interface, high multithread performance, and support for large cases. It uses the Sleuthkit Library to decode disk images and file systems, supporting RAW/DD, E01, and ISO9660 image formats.