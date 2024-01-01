IPED Digital Forensic Tool

A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
IPED is an open source software implemented in Java by digital forensic experts from the Brazilian Federal Police since 2012, offering command line data processing, multiplatform support, portable cases, an intuitive analysis interface, high multithread performance, and support for large cases. It uses the Sleuthkit Library to decode disk images and file systems, supporting RAW/DD, E01, and ISO9660 image formats.
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.