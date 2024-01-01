A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
readpe is a tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files, which are the standard format for executable binaries in Windows. It provides detailed information about the PE file structure, headers, sections, imports, exports, and more. The tool has moved to @mentebinaria/readpe with a new maintainer, ensuring continued development and support.
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.
OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.