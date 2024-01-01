readpe Logo

readpe is a tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files, which are the standard format for executable binaries in Windows. It provides detailed information about the PE file structure, headers, sections, imports, exports, and more. The tool has moved to @mentebinaria/readpe with a new maintainer, ensuring continued development and support.

