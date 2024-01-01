readpe 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

readpe is a tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files, which are the standard format for executable binaries in Windows. It provides detailed information about the PE file structure, headers, sections, imports, exports, and more. The tool has moved to @mentebinaria/readpe with a new maintainer, ensuring continued development and support.