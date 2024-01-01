Yara_fn IDAPython script

A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
A YARA rule generator for IDA Pro that matches basic blocks of the current function. It masks out relocation bytes and ignores jump instructions. If python-yara is installed, it validates that the generated rule matches at least one segment in the current file.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
PinCTF is a tool for using Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions.