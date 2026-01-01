VikingCloud Digital Forensics Services Logo

VikingCloud Digital Forensics Services provides professional incident response and forensics capabilities for organizations facing security incidents, data breaches, or suspected compromises. The service operates 24x7x365 and is backed by VikingCloud's Cyber Threat Unit. The service includes incident response planning with dedicated team establishment, role definition, and training. It provides continuous threat detection and monitoring capabilities to identify and analyze potential security incidents before they escalate. The service handles system control, threat removal, and recovery operations with organization-specific containment and eradication strategies. Post-incident review processes are conducted to identify lessons learned and improve future response efforts. The service aims to minimize data loss, theft, and reputation damage while restoring normal operations quickly after security incidents. VikingCloud offers both retainer-based and ad-hoc access options. The retainer model provides priority service at set rates with guaranteed availability, eliminating the need to negotiate contracts during active incidents. The service maintains compliance with payment card industry standards and regulatory requirements throughout the incident response process. The Asgard Platform serves as a centralized communications hub, providing visibility and control for digital forensics investigations with access to expert teams, vulnerability scans, and penetration testing results.

VikingCloud Digital Forensics Services is Digital forensics & incident response services for cyber incident investigation developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

