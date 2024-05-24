ReversingLabs Spectra Analyze
ReversingLabs Spectra Analyze is a malware analysis solution designed for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams to detect and analyze malicious files and URLs. The platform uses AI-driven binary analysis technology to deconstruct files and objects to their base elements in real time. The solution can unpack more than 400 file formats and identify over 4800 file types to detect embedded malware threats at multiple levels. It provides threat classifications and verdicts for files and URLs, backed by human-readable indicators and explainable threat intelligence to reduce false positives. Spectra Analyze includes role-based dashboards customizable for different analyst tiers, from L1 analysts performing initial triage to L3 analysts conducting threat hunting. The platform offers search capabilities with over 500 unique search expressions and supports YARA rule creation, testing, and matching across local datastores and global data repositories. The solution features relationship graphing that visualizes sample metadata, related files, and network data including dropped files, extracted files, contacted IPs, domains, and URLs. It includes an integrated cloud sandbox (RL Spectra Sandbox) for dynamic analysis that works alongside static binary analysis. Privacy controls allow for private file submissions and secure storage of files and context in an onboard database. The platform provides a REST API and connectors for integration with cloud storage, file share services, email platforms, TIPs, EDR solutions, SIEM/SOAR platforms, and third-party sandboxes.
