AppCompatProcessor has been designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data beyond the classic stacking and grepping techniques. Note: Windows platform support has been temporarily removed (expect to see it back shortly though). Installation: OSX: You need Python 2.7+, libregf and pyregf (python bindings) from https://github.com/libyal/libregf -Option A Source distribution package from https://github.com/libyal/libregf/releases ./configure --enable-python && make sudo make install python setup.py build python setup.py install -Option B Direct from source git clone https://github.com/libyal/libregf.git cd libregf/ ./synclibs.sh ./autogen.sh ./configure --enable-python && make sudo make install python setup.py build python setup.py install The rest of the requirements you can handle with 'pip install -r requirements.txt'. Linux: You need Python 2.7+ and 'sudo pip install -r requirements.txt' should take care of everything for you. If you have issues with libregf or