StringSifter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

StringSifter is a machine learning tool that automatically ranks strings based on their relevance for malware analysis. Quick Links: - Technical Blogpost - Learning to Rank Strings Output for Speedier Malware Analysis - Announcement Blogpost - Open Sourcing StringSifter - DerbyCon Talk - StringSifter: Learning to Rank Strings Output for Speedier Malware Analysis StringSifter releases on PyPi. Usage: StringSifter requires Python version 3.9 or newer. Installation: - pip install stringsifter - For development, use poetry: git clone https://github.com/mandiant/stringsifter.git cd stringsifter poetry install --with dev Running Unit Tests: To run unit tests from the StringSifter installation directory: poetry run tests -v Running from the Command Line: The pip install command installs two runnable scripts flarestrings and rank_strings into your python environment. When developing from source, use pipenv run flarestrings and pipenv run rank_strings. flarestrings mimics features of GNU binutils' strings, and rank_strings accepts piped input, for example: flarestrings <my_sample> | rank_strings rank_strings supports a number of