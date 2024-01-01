YARA Silly Silly

Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.
A semi-automatic handy tool to generate YARA rules from sample virus files (WIP) for Malware Analyst, inspired by DIFF function of VirusTotal Premium Account. Python3 is required. Clone the git repository and enter into the folder. Create and activate a virtual environment. Install ssdeep according to your OS. Check all the options that can be passed to the application using python yarasilly2.py --help. Config for the application is also present in the file config.ini in the root folder.
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.
A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.