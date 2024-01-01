YARA Silly Silly 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A semi-automatic handy tool to generate YARA rules from sample virus files (WIP) for Malware Analyst, inspired by DIFF function of VirusTotal Premium Account. Python3 is required. Clone the git repository and enter into the folder. Create and activate a virtual environment. Install ssdeep according to your OS. Check all the options that can be passed to the application using python yarasilly2.py --help. Config for the application is also present in the file config.ini in the root folder.