PSRecon is a PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool that gathers data from a remote Windows host, organizes the data into folders, hashes all extracted data, and sends the data to the security team. It also includes endpoint lockdown functionality, allowing users to disable an active directory account or quarantine the host until IT/Security can respond. The tool provides a detailed report that is self-contained, making it easy to share. It can be integrated with the organization's Active Defense frameworks to automate rapid forensic data acquisition and lock down the endpoint. PSRecon can be run on local or remote hosts, and offers various options for enabling PSRemoting and Unrestricted PowerShell Execution.