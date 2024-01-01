USBPcapOdinDumper

dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
It's a tool to dump ODIN3 messages into files with human-readable names for further reverse-engineering. Both usbmon (the subsystem in Linux kernel) and usbpcap (the app for Windows) captures are supported. Requirements: plumbum - for the fancy CLI. RichConsole - for colors in console. It's mandatory because this shit is used internally to generate file names, so in console the names are colorful. Pipeline -
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.
Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner