Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
libmsiecf is a library to access the Microsoft Internet Explorer (MSIE) Cache File (index.dat) file format. It provides a way to access and parse the MSIE Cache File format, allowing for the extraction of information such as URLs, timestamps, and file contents. The library is currently in alpha status and plans to add multi-threading support in the future.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.