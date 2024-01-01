libmsiecf Logo

libmsiecf is a library to access the Microsoft Internet Explorer (MSIE) Cache File (index.dat) file format. It provides a way to access and parse the MSIE Cache File format, allowing for the extraction of information such as URLs, timestamps, and file contents. The library is currently in alpha status and plans to add multi-threading support in the future.

