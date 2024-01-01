libolecf 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libolecf is a library to access the OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format, used to store certain versions of Microsoft Office files, thumbs.db and other file formats. It provides a way to read and parse OLECF files, with planned features including multi-threading support. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status.