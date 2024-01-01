A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
libolecf is a library to access the OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format, used to store certain versions of Microsoft Office files, thumbs.db and other file formats. It provides a way to read and parse OLECF files, with planned features including multi-threading support. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status.
A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.