libolecf is a library to access the OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format, used to store certain versions of Microsoft Office files, thumbs.db and other file formats. It provides a way to read and parse OLECF files, with planned features including multi-threading support. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status.

