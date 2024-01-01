Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.
A javascript malware analysis tool that works on most Linux distributions, with the analysis and execution of javascript code done in the backend. It is recommended to install JSDetox in an isolated environment when handling malicious code.
A curated list of open-source projects containing protestware sourced from various platforms.
A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications
TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.
A Burp extension to check JWT tokens for potential weaknesses
A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.