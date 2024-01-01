RetDec 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RetDec is a retargetable machine-code decompiler based on LLVM. The decompiler supports various file formats such as ELF, PE, Mach-O, COFF, AR, Intel HEX, and raw machine code, as well as architectures like Intel x86, ARM, MIPS, PIC32, PowerPC, x86-64, and ARM64. It offers features like static analysis, compiler and packer detection, instruction decoding, library code removal, debugging information extraction, instruction idiom reconstruction, and C++ class hierarchy detection.