A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.
RetDec is a retargetable machine-code decompiler based on LLVM. The decompiler supports various file formats such as ELF, PE, Mach-O, COFF, AR, Intel HEX, and raw machine code, as well as architectures like Intel x86, ARM, MIPS, PIC32, PowerPC, x86-64, and ARM64. It offers features like static analysis, compiler and packer detection, instruction decoding, library code removal, debugging information extraction, instruction idiom reconstruction, and C++ class hierarchy detection.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification