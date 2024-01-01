A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
LiME (Linux Memory Extractor) is a Loadable Kernel Module (LKM) that enables volatile memory acquisition from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android. It is the first tool to allow full memory captures on Android devices, minimizing user-kernel space interaction for more forensically sound captures. Features include full Android memory acquisition, acquisition over network interface, minimal process footprint, and hash of dumped memory. Usage involves loading the module using the insmod command with specified arguments like path, format, and optional parameters like digest and dio.
GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.