LiME (Linux Memory Extractor) is a Loadable Kernel Module (LKM) that enables volatile memory acquisition from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android. It is the first tool to allow full memory captures on Android devices, minimizing user-kernel space interaction for more forensically sound captures. Features include full Android memory acquisition, acquisition over network interface, minimal process footprint, and hash of dumped memory. Usage involves loading the module using the insmod command with specified arguments like path, format, and optional parameters like digest and dio.