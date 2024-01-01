Megatron Logo

Megatron is a tool implemented by CERT-SE for abuse- and incident handling, capable of collecting and analyzing log files with bad machines from sources like Shadowserver. It offers features such as flexible parsing, organization matching, database storage, filtering, data decoration, and various types of lookups.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselog-analysisincident-handlinglog-parsing

