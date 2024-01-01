A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
Megatron is a tool implemented by CERT-SE for abuse- and incident handling, capable of collecting and analyzing log files with bad machines from sources like Shadowserver. It offers features such as flexible parsing, organization matching, database storage, filtering, data decoration, and various types of lookups.
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.