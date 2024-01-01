A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.
python-ntfs is an open source Python library designed for analyzing NTFS file systems. It provides functionality to extract and interpret data structures within NTFS partitions, making it a valuable tool for forensic analysis and investigation.
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.