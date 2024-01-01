python-ntfs

ALTERNATIVES

jpeginfo 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata. Digital Forensics Free command-line-toolfile-analysisimage-analysismetadatajpeg

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsdockermemory-analysisssmosquery

ArtifactExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions. Digital Forensics Free image-analysisfile-extraction