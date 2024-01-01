Binalyze AIR

ALTERNATIVES

Hindsight 0 ( 0 ) Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicschrome

libevt 0 ( 0 ) libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files. Digital Forensics Free securitywindowslibraryevent-logopen-source

libfvde 0 ( 0 ) A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems. Digital Forensics Free encryptionsecurityfile-systemmac-os-x

scrying 0 ( 0 ) A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections. Digital Forensics Free screenshotwebthreat-detectionsecurity-vulnerabilityvncrdp