Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
Binalyze AIR is a modern digital forensics and incident response platform that offers a comprehensive set of tools for reducing incident response time, including a DFIR guide, compromise assessment solution, and an all-in-one evidence collector.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.