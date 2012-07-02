Cuckoo-Modified-API 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance. This library interfaces with the Cuckoo malware sandbox at: https://github.com/spender-sandbox/cuckoo-modified. It can be used either with the Django web front end or the api.py script in utils. Installation: pip install git+https://github.com/keithjjones/cuckoo-modified-api.git ...or... pip install cuckoo-modified-api. Usage: You can load this module like any other module. As an example to submit a sample to Cuckoo: Python 2.7.12 (v2.7.12:d33e0cf91556, Jun 27 2016, 15:24:40) [MSC v.1500 64 bit (AMD64)] on win32 Type 'help', 'copyright', 'credits' or 'license' for more information. >>> import CuckooAPI >>> api = CuckooAPI.CuckooAPI('10.0.0.144') >>> api.submitfile('malware.exe') {u'url': [u'http://example.tld/submit/status/3/'], u'data': {u'task_ids': [3], u'message': u'Task ID 3 has been submitted'}, u'error': False} >>> More information about each function call is below. This is the standard Django web interface API. You can also interface with the api.py script, if you don't have Django running for example, from Cuckoo by setting the following API characteristics.