AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux. AVML is an X86_64 userland volatile memory acquisition tool written in Rust, intended to be deployed as a static binary. AVML can be used to acquire memory without knowing the target OS distribution or kernel a priori. No on-target compilation or fingerprinting is needed. Features: - Save recorded images to external locations via Azure Blob Store or HTTP PUT - Automatic Retry (in case of network connection issues) with exponential backoff for uploading to Azure Blob Store - Optional page level compression using Snappy - Uses LiME output format (when not using compression) Memory Sources: - /dev/crash - /proc/kcore - /dev/mem If the memory source is not specified on the commandline, AVML will iterate over the memory sources to find a functional source. NOTE: If the kernel feature kernel_lockdown is enabled, AVML will not be able to acquire memory. Tested Distributions: - Ubuntu: 12.04, 14.04, 16.04, 18.04, 18.10, 19.04, 19.10, 20.04, 21.04, 22.04 - Centos: 6.5, 6.6, 6.7, 6.8, 6.9, 6.10, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, 7.9 - RHEL: 6.7, 6.8, 6.9, 7.0, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.7, 8.5, 9.0 - Debian: 8, 9, 10