AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux. AVML is an X86_64 userland volatile memory acquisition tool written in Rust, intended to be deployed as a static binary. AVML can be used to acquire memory without knowing the target OS distribution or kernel a priori. No on-target compilation or fingerprinting is needed. Features: - Save recorded images to external locations via Azure Blob Store or HTTP PUT - Automatic Retry (in case of network connection issues) with exponential backoff for uploading to Azure Blob Store - Optional page level compression using Snappy - Uses LiME output format (when not using compression) Memory Sources: - /dev/crash - /proc/kcore - /dev/mem If the memory source is not specified on the commandline, AVML will iterate over the memory sources to find a functional source. NOTE: If the kernel feature kernel_lockdown is enabled, AVML will not be able to acquire memory. Tested Distributions: - Ubuntu: 12.04, 14.04, 16.04, 18.04, 18.10, 19.04, 19.10, 20.04, 21.04, 22.04 - Centos: 6.5, 6.6, 6.7, 6.8, 6.9, 6.10, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, 7.9 - RHEL: 6.7, 6.8, 6.9, 7.0, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.7, 8.5, 9.0 - Debian: 8, 9, 10
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud.
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition