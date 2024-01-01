A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
CobaltStrikeScan scans Windows process memory for evidence of DLL injection (classic or reflective injection) and/or performs a YARA scan on the target process' memory for Cobalt Strike v3 and v4 beacon signatures. It can also scan a file for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration. The tool can display the beacon's configuration if detected.
A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers
GCTI's open-source detection signatures for malware and threat detection
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.