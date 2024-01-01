CobaltStrikeScan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CobaltStrikeScan scans Windows process memory for evidence of DLL injection (classic or reflective injection) and/or performs a YARA scan on the target process' memory for Cobalt Strike v3 and v4 beacon signatures. It can also scan a file for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration. The tool can display the beacon's configuration if detected.