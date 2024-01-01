ocaml-yara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is OCaml Ctypes wrapper for YARA matching engine mostly used for malware identification. This tool allows developers to integrate YARA's malware identification capabilities into their own applications. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for scanning files and memory for malware, making it a valuable tool for cybersecurity professionals and researchers.