ocaml-yara

OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.
This is OCaml Ctypes wrapper for YARA matching engine mostly used for malware identification. This tool allows developers to integrate YARA's malware identification capabilities into their own applications. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for scanning files and memory for malware, making it a valuable tool for cybersecurity professionals and researchers.
OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A collection of YARA rules for public use, built from intelligence profiles and file work.
PinCTF is a tool for using Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions.