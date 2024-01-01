ALTERNATIVES

Unhide 0 ( 0 ) A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques. Digital Forensics Free forensic-tool

Truehunter 0 ( 0 ) Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityencryptionfile-analysisforensic-tool

libfsapfs 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems Digital Forensics Free file-systemmac-os

WindowsSCOPE Cyber Forensics 0 ( 0 ) GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation. Digital Forensics Free memory-forensics