Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
Ghiro is a digital image forensics tool that is fully automated and open source. It is designed to run forensics analysis over a massive amount of images through a user-friendly web application. The tool is developed by Alessandro Tanasi and Marco Buoncristiano.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.