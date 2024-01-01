Ghiro

Ghiro is a digital image forensics tool that is fully automated and open source. It is designed to run forensics analysis over a massive amount of images through a user-friendly web application. The tool is developed by Alessandro Tanasi and Marco Buoncristiano.

