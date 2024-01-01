Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
The Kharon project aims to discover, understand, characterize, and detect Android malware through the study of Information Flow monitoring techniques. It includes behavioral signatures of malware, the Kharon16 malware dataset, and the GroddDroid tool for stimulating and triggering malware.
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process
A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.