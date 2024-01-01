YARA package for Sublime Text Logo

YARA package for Sublime Text

This is a YARA plugin for Sublime Text that provides syntax highlighting and snippets for writing YARA rules. Users can install it via Package Control by searching for YaraSyntax plugin or manually by cloning the git repo into the packages folder.

Miscellaneous
Free
yarasyntax-highlightingrule-writing

