YARA package for Sublime Text

A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
This is a YARA plugin for Sublime Text that provides syntax highlighting and snippets for writing YARA rules. Users can install it via Package Control by searching for YaraSyntax plugin or manually by cloning the git repo into the packages folder.
A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.
A tool to visualize AWS security groups
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.