A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
exif is a small command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files. Each input file given on the command line is acted upon in turn, using all the options given. Execution will be aborted immediately if one file is not readable or does not contain EXIF tags. As EXIF tags are read, any unknown ones are discarded and known ones are automatically converted into the correct format, if they aren't already. Corrupted MakerNote tags are also removed, but no format changes are made.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis