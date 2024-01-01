exif 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

exif is a small command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files. Each input file given on the command line is acted upon in turn, using all the options given. Execution will be aborted immediately if one file is not readable or does not contain EXIF tags. As EXIF tags are read, any unknown ones are discarded and known ones are automatically converted into the correct format, if they aren't already. Corrupted MakerNote tags are also removed, but no format changes are made.