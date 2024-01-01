WayBackMachine 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Wayback Machine is a digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages. It provides a range of tools, including a Chrome extension, Firefox add-on, and mobile apps, to facilitate archiving and searching of web content. The service is part of the Internet Archive, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a digital library of internet sites and cultural artifacts. The Wayback Machine offers features such as the Availability API, Collection Search, and Save Page Now, enabling users to capture and manage digital content without technical expertise. The service is subject to the Internet Archive's Terms of Use.