Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that utilizes genetic code analysis to detect and classify malware based on code reuse and similarities, empowering information security professionals with advanced capabilities to identify and analyze unknown threats effectively. Automate alert triage from your endpoint or email security solutions Accelerate incident response with classified threats and clear recommendations Proactively hunt threats with extracted IOCs, TTPs, and advanced detection rules