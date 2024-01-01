A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that utilizes genetic code analysis to detect and classify malware based on code reuse and similarities, empowering information security professionals with advanced capabilities to identify and analyze unknown threats effectively. Automate alert triage from your endpoint or email security solutions Accelerate incident response with classified threats and clear recommendations Proactively hunt threats with extracted IOCs, TTPs, and advanced detection rules
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws