macMRU-Parser

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
Python script to parse the Most Recently Used (MRU) plist files on macOS into a more human-friendly format. Dependencies: hexdump.py, ccl_bplist.py, mac_alias. Related Information: https://www.mac4n6.com/blog/2016/7/10/new-script-macmru-most-recently-used-plist-parser
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites