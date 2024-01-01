macMRU-Parser Logo

Python script to parse the Most Recently Used (MRU) plist files on macOS into a more human-friendly format. Dependencies: hexdump.py, ccl_bplist.py, mac_alias. Related Information: https://www.mac4n6.com/blog/2016/7/10/new-script-macmru-most-recently-used-plist-parser

