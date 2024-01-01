A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
WinHex is in its core a universal hexadecimal editor, particularly helpful in the realm of computer forensics, data recovery, low-level data processing, and IT security. An advanced tool for everyday and emergency use: inspect and edit all kinds of files, recover deleted files or lost data from hard drives with corrupt file systems or from digital camera cards. Features depend on the license type (license type comparison), among them: - Disk editor for hard disks, floppy disks, CD-ROM & DVD, ZIP, Smart Media, Compact Flash, ... - Native support for FAT12/16/32, exFAT, NTFS, Ext2/3/4, Next3®, CDFS, UDF
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.