ERM Protect Digital Forensics Description

ERM Protect Digital Forensics is a service offering that provides digital forensics capabilities for organizations. The service focuses on forensic investigation and analysis activities related to cybersecurity incidents and digital evidence collection. Based on the limited information available from the webpage, this appears to be a professional services offering rather than a software product. The service is delivered by ERM Protect, a company that provides cybersecurity consulting and managed security services. Digital forensics services typically involve the identification, preservation, analysis, and documentation of digital evidence from various sources including computers, mobile devices, networks, and cloud environments. These services are commonly used during incident response activities, legal investigations, and compliance requirements. The service would be utilized by organizations that need expert assistance in examining digital artifacts, reconstructing security incidents, and providing forensic analysis to support incident response efforts or legal proceedings.