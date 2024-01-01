A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.
Yabin creates Yara signatures from executable code within malware by identifying rare functions through common function 'prologs' and using a whitelist to ignore common library functions. It's a prototype for finding similar malware samples.
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.