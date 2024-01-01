ALTERNATIVES

a-ray-grass 0 ( 0 ) YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisyarahash-lookup

Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler 0 ( 0 ) One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references. Malware Analysis Free apktool

Yara-Repo 0 ( 0 ) Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla. Malware Analysis Free yararesourcescollectionrulesscript