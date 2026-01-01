Nuix Investigate Logo

Nuix Investigate

Digital forensics & investigation platform for analyzing evidence & cases

Nuix Investigate Description

Nuix Investigate is a digital forensics and investigation platform designed for law enforcement, government agencies, and corporate investigation teams. The platform processes and analyzes digital evidence from multiple sources and devices during investigations, regulatory inquiries, and internal matters. The tool provides early case assessment capabilities that allow investigators to interrogate case data as it processes. It includes analytics and visualization features to identify communication patterns, establish relationships between suspects, and understand who is communicating with whom across multiple channels. The platform supports collaboration among investigators and stakeholders through role-based access controls that protect sensitive case information. Users can control access to both data and product features based on assigned roles. Nuix Investigate integrates with Nuix Discover for visual analysis and review workflows. The platform is designed to handle cases of varying sizes, from small investigations to large-scale cases with significant data volumes. It supports investigation hyper lab configurations that enable teams to work across geographical locations and address case backlogs. The tool processes various data types and formats commonly encountered in digital forensics, including evidence from mobile devices, computers, and other digital sources. It provides capabilities for forensic analysis, data processing, and evidence examination within investigation workflows.

Nuix Investigate is Digital forensics & investigation platform for analyzing evidence & cases developed by Nuix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Case Management, Collaboration, DFIR.

