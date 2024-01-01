Softrace 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Softrace is a simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS). Softrace is based on Bolt database, so it is fast and tiny. The application is able to process md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches. Create database file: To create the required database file you first need to download archive Modern RDS Minimal from Current RDS Hash Sets page https://www.nist.gov/itl/ssd/software-quality-group/national-software-reference-library-nsrl/nsrl-download/current-rds. You should unpack the downloaded archive into data/nsrl_rds/rds_modern/ with names of the extracted files: NSRLFile.txt NSRLMfg.txt NSRLOS.txt NSRLProd.txt Build docker image insert_bolt for creating Bolt database with Softrace.