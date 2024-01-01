wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
Softrace is a simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS). Softrace is based on Bolt database, so it is fast and tiny. The application is able to process md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches. Create database file: To create the required database file you first need to download archive Modern RDS Minimal from Current RDS Hash Sets page https://www.nist.gov/itl/ssd/software-quality-group/national-software-reference-library-nsrl/nsrl-download/current-rds. You should unpack the downloaded archive into data/nsrl_rds/rds_modern/ with names of the extracted files: NSRLFile.txt NSRLMfg.txt NSRLOS.txt NSRLProd.txt Build docker image insert_bolt for creating Bolt database with Softrace.
WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.