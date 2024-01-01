Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.
VolUtility is a web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework that runs plugins, stores output in a mongo database, extracts files, enables search across plugins and file content, and supports working on multiple images in one database. It also provides a video demo of its features and detailed installation and usage instructions in the wiki.
Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.
Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.