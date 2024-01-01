VolUtility Logo

VolUtility is a web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework that runs plugins, stores output in a mongo database, extracts files, enables search across plugins and file content, and supports working on multiple images in one database. It also provides a video demo of its features and detailed installation and usage instructions in the wiki.

