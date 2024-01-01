Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
Viper is a binary analysis and management framework that provides a solution to easily organize and analyze malware and exploit samples, as well as scripts. It offers a terminal interface to store, search, and analyze arbitrary files, and a framework to create plugins. It is often referred to as a Metasploit for malware researchers. Viper is released under the BSD 3-Clause license and is copyrighted by Claudio Guarnieri. The source code is available on GitHub, where development efforts and contributions are coordinated. The framework provides various features, including installation, module dependencies, usage, concepts, projects, sessions, commands, and modules. It also offers a web interface, API, and user management, making it a comprehensive tool for malware researchers.
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.
Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.
A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work
A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories