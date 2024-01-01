Viper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Viper is a binary analysis and management framework that provides a solution to easily organize and analyze malware and exploit samples, as well as scripts. It offers a terminal interface to store, search, and analyze arbitrary files, and a framework to create plugins. It is often referred to as a Metasploit for malware researchers. Viper is released under the BSD 3-Clause license and is copyrighted by Claudio Guarnieri. The source code is available on GitHub, where development efforts and contributions are coordinated. The framework provides various features, including installation, module dependencies, usage, concepts, projects, sessions, commands, and modules. It also offers a web interface, API, and user management, making it a comprehensive tool for malware researchers.