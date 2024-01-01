Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
Strings is a command-line utility that extracts human-readable text from binary files, such as executables and DLLs. It is commonly used in digital forensics and incident response to extract useful information from malware and other suspicious files.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.