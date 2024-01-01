strings Logo

strings

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Strings is a command-line utility that extracts human-readable text from binary files, such as executables and DLLs. It is commonly used in digital forensics and incident response to extract useful information from malware and other suspicious files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics

ALTERNATIVES