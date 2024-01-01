libfwnt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libfwnt is a library for Windows NT data types, providing a set of functions to work with Windows NT data structures. It is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status. The library provides a way to access and manipulate Windows NT data types, making it a useful tool for developers and researchers working with Windows systems. The project provides detailed documentation and guides on how to build from source, making it easy to get started with the library.