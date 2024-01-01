Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.
BinaryPig is a malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, Twitter Bootstrap, and Elasticsearch to provide a comprehensive platform for analyzing and visualizing malware data. It allows users to process and analyze malware samples, and provides a web-based interface for exploring and visualizing the results. The tool includes a range of features, including data ingestion, processing, and visualization, as well as support for custom scripts and plugins. BinaryPig is designed to be highly customizable and scalable, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases and applications.
A simple JWT token brute force cracker
A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.