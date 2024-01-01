Belkasoft 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Belkasoft offers solutions for boosting cyber incident response, eDiscovery, and forensics capacity for businesses, acquiring and examining digital evidence in a forensically sound way for law enforcement, and providing training for academia in digital forensics and cyber incident response. Their products include Belkasoft X Forensic for law enforcement, Belkasoft X Corporate for corporate customers, Belkasoft Remote Acquisition for remote data acquisition, Belkasoft Incident Investigations for identifying attack vectors, Belkasoft Triage for effective triage analysis, and Belkasoft Live RAM Capturer for extracting volatile memory. They also offer various training resources such as blog articles, whitepapers, webinars, tutorials, and a Capture the Flag Competition (BelkaCTF) to master cybersecurity skills.