A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
Belkasoft offers solutions for boosting cyber incident response, eDiscovery, and forensics capacity for businesses, acquiring and examining digital evidence in a forensically sound way for law enforcement, and providing training for academia in digital forensics and cyber incident response. Their products include Belkasoft X Forensic for law enforcement, Belkasoft X Corporate for corporate customers, Belkasoft Remote Acquisition for remote data acquisition, Belkasoft Incident Investigations for identifying attack vectors, Belkasoft Triage for effective triage analysis, and Belkasoft Live RAM Capturer for extracting volatile memory. They also offer various training resources such as blog articles, whitepapers, webinars, tutorials, and a Capture the Flag Competition (BelkaCTF) to master cybersecurity skills.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework
A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.
Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.