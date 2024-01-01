APFS FUSE Driver for Linux 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project is a read-only FUSE driver for the new Apple File System. It also supports software encrypted volumes and fusion drives. Firmlinks are not supported yet. Be aware that not all compression methods are supported yet (only the ones encountered so far), which may result in returning compressed files instead of uncompressed ones. Changelog: 2020-07-08 Added support for mounting snapshots and sealed volumes; 2018-04-20 Added support for mounting DMGs; 2018-04-14 Added support for partition tables (GPT only); 2018-04-10 Fixed and extended FileVault encryption support; 2018-03-28 Added support for FileVault encryption; 2017-10-25 Added support for encryption; 2017-10-14 Initial version. Usage: Compile the source code with required libraries and development tools. Example for Linux: sudo apt update; sudo apt install fuse libfuse3-dev bzip2 libbz2-dev cmake gcc-c++ git libattr1-dev zlib1g-dev.